‘A super guest’: Mass. woman celebrated after visiting every 99 Restaurants location in New England

CENTERVILLE, Mass. — A local teacher recently found a 100th reason to always come back for more.

Melissa Vieira, of Lowell, made it her mission to visit every 99 Restaurants location in New England. Her dream came true on Friday when she visited the 99 on Falmouth Road in the Barnstable village of Centerville.

Vieira says she started her mission when there were 104 locations. Now, the local chain has 97 restaurants, but she’s officially traveled to 100 unique spots across the region.

“I’ve always come here with my family, high school friends, and co-workers. It’s a place to escape and I feel comfortable,” Vieira said. “I wanted to go to every 99 in New England to see what they look like. Two-and-half years later, I’ve completed them all.”

Daniel Ceurvels, the regional director of the 99, presented Vieira with an array of restaurant swag including a 99 Restaurants sweatshirt, hat, and a watch with the 99 logo on it. Staff at the restaurant also decorated the dining room and bar with colorful ballons for the celebration.

99 Restaurants

“I think it’s truly amazing. I look at her as a super guest,” Ceurvels said. “I can’t imagine the dedication, time, and effort that she’s put in to go to all the 99 Restaurants throughout New England.”

Vieira says her go-to foods at the 99 are cheese and crackers, popcorn, French onion soup, and a side salad accompanied by a glass of wine.

“I thought it was hilarious. I went to five in a day with her,” Vieira’s friend, Briana Doody, said. “We just kind of make it a trip.”

Vieira says she often dined at the 99 with her aunt and the fond memories they shared motivated her to visit every location.

“I really do truly miss and love my aunt,” Vieira said. “This was our spot.”

Vieira has documented her journey on Instagram.

