Suni Williams, Mass. native and astronaut who spent 9 months trapped in space, retiring from NASA

The Needham native and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore spent more than 9 months in space after intially expectingto be gone just a week or so after launching on Boeing’s new Starliner crew capsule on June 5, 2024.
They circled Earth 4,576 times and traveled 121 million miles (195 million kilometers) by the time of splashdown.
The Needham native spent 27 years with NASA and first reached space aboard the space shuttle Discovery in 2006, before returning to the stars twice more.
“Anyone who knows me knows that space is my absolute favorite place to be,” said Williams in a statement shared by NASA. “It’s been an incredible honor to have served in the Astronaut Office and have had the opportunity to fly in space three times. I had an amazing 27-year career at NASA, and that is mainly because of all the wonderful love and support I’ve received from my colleagues. The International Space Station, the people, the engineering, and the science are truly awe-inspiring and have made the next steps of exploration to the Moon and Mars possible. I hope the foundation we set has made these bold steps a little easier. I am super excited for NASA and its partner agencies as we take these next steps, and I can’t wait to watch the agency make history.”
“Suni Williams has been a trailblazer in human spaceflight, shaping the future of exploration through her leadership aboard the space station and paving the way for commercial missions to low Earth orbit,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. “Her work advancing science and technology has laid the foundation for Artemis missions to the Moon and advancing toward Mars, and her extraordinary achievements will continue to inspire generations to dream big and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement, and thank you for your service to NASA and our nation.”
Williams completed nine spacewalks during career with NASA, totaling 62 hours and 6 minutes, the most spacewalk time by a woman and fourth-most all-time. Williams also was the first person to run a marathon in space.
“Over the course of Suni’s impressive career trajectory, she has been a pioneering leader,” said Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “From her indelible contributions and achievements to the space station, to her groundbreaking test flight role during the Boeing Starliner mission, her exceptional dedication to the mission will inspire the future generations of explorers.”
