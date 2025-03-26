WATCH: Flames shooting through roof of Dorchester multi-family home

BOSTON — Flames were seen shooting from the roof of a home in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Officials say the fire started around 7:30 p.m. at a multi-family house on Bruce Street.

The blaze traveled up through the building, extending into the attic.

A 3rd alarm response was ordered to help extinguish the flames.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what started the fire.

Officials say the heavy fire has been knocked down.

At approximately 7:30 Fire in the basement of a multi family house at 15 Bruce st. Dorchester, that traveled up through the building to the roof a 3rd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/D3A8N8nTll — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 26, 2025

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Boston Fire Department for more information.

