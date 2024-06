CHELSEA, Mass. — Firefighters battled a blaze at a Chelsea residence on Friday.

Crews responded to the area of 19 Marlborough Street around 6 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Arriving companies found flames shooting from a third-floor window.

Chelsea Marlborough St fire (Paul Koolloian)

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

