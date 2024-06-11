Police: Man shot in the back on Boston Common, sustains life-threatening injuries

BOSTON — Police shut down the area near the Brewer Water Fountain on Boston Common after they say a man was shot on Monday night.

Officers responding to the Common for a report of a shooting found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound to the back, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Officials say his injuries are life-threatening.

Homicide detectives are on scene investigating as well as Boston Police Crime Scene services.

No further information was immediately available.

