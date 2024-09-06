Police: Man arrested in connection to deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — A Dorchester man was taken into custody Thursday night, accused of a deadly shooting in late August.

28-year-old Joseph Ruggs is charged with murder, unlawful possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to Boston Police.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, Massachusetts State Police, Brockton Police, and the US Marshals Service arrested Ruggs on an outstanding arrest warrant.

He is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Jashun Cooley of Roxbury on August 24 just before 10 p.m. in the area of 159 Washington Street.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Ruggs will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

