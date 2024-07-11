Police investigating after 5 people shot in Dorchester

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after they say several people were shot in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to a Boston Police spokesperson, five people were shot in the area of Greenwood Street just before 10 p.m.

All five victims’ injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

There were no reports of any arrests.

No further information was immediately available.

#BREAKING: A widespread police presence on Ellington and Greenwood Street in Dorchester.



Canines and evidence markers are littered across the corner.



We can hear yelling in the distance. We’re on scene and will bring you the latest. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/rXjpvcowdY — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) July 11, 2024

This is a developing story.

