Police investigating after 5 people shot in Dorchester

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after they say several people were shot in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday night.
According to a Boston Police spokesperson, five people were shot in the area of Greenwood Street just before 10 p.m.
All five victims’ injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
There were no reports of any arrests.
No further information was immediately available.
#BREAKING: A widespread police presence on Ellington and Greenwood Street in Dorchester.— Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) July 11, 2024
Canines and evidence markers are littered across the corner.
We can hear yelling in the distance. We’re on scene and will bring you the latest. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/rXjpvcowdY
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
