More than a dozen illegal mopeds, scooters impounded in Boston, police say

BOSTON — State Police seized over a dozen illegal mopeds and scooters Tuesday night in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood.

According to authorities, Troopers Christopher Bolster and Russell Lloyd identified multiple mopeds and scooters that were improperly registered or driven by unlicensed people.

The drivers, who were eating inside a restaurant, were all cited. In total, police seized 14 illegal scooters and mopeds on Dartmouth Street.

“The Troopers received many thanks from passersby and residents as the mopeds were secured, and towed from the area,” State Police wrote in a press release.

The very same day, Boston’s Police Commissioner and the Mayor’s Chief of Streets warned about an upcoming crackdown on unlawful scooter, moped, and motorcycle operations.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group