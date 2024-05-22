Mayor working to make Memorial Day Weekend safe at Revere Beach

REVERE, Mass. — On Wednesday, as temperatures approached the nineties for the first time this year, Revere Beach was packed.

The self-proclaimed oldest public beach in America is THE place where people are escaping this early taste of summer

“It’s beautiful weather, take advantage of it while we have it,” said Revere resident Hanna Morris.

But just one year ago, over Memorial Day weekend, violence struck the Revere Beach area.

Three people were shot in separate incidents, and hundreds of people were evacuated from the beach.

A year later, as State Police mounted patrols watch Revere Beach, the Mayor says he is working with other agencies to make sure there is no repeat of Memorial Day 2023.

“The rules of the beach are going to be followed,” Mayor Patrick Keefe told Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward.

Mayor Keefe added that beachgoers can expect to see more police in the area, along with undercover officers.

He added, that if crowds grow, like they did last year, police are now authorized to intervene early if things start getting heated.

“People should be able to enjoy their public open space and we want them to be carefree as well. But there are rules, and we want to make sure they are followed,” Mayor Keefe said.

Beachgoers say, on a day like this, they just want to enjoy Revere Beach.

They’re not letting last year’s violence interfere with this year’s sunshine.

“I’m not too worried about that when I come here. I come just to enjoy some sun and some water and hang out,” said Lee Mahabair of Malden.

