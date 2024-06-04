Man accused of two armed robberies in Boston sought by police

BOSTON — Police say the same man robbed two stores in Boston on Tuesday, May 21.

According to Boston authorities, the first armed robbery occurred just after 3 p.m. at the Total by Verizon store on Hancock Street in Dorchester. The suspect was reportedly seen wearing a brown-colored plaid jacket, light blue jeans, a “boonie” style cover, and white sneakers.

Just two hours later, officials say the suspect committed an armed robbery at 507 Dudley Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. He was seen carrying a Stop & Shop bag wearing a white hat, a long sleeve plaid shirt, light blue pants, and white sneakers.

It’s unclear what was taken in both robberies or if a gun was shown. There were no reports of any injuries during either incident.

The accused thief is described as a 5′7″ mid-40′s bald male with facial hair, a medium build with a medium brown skin tone.

A white Mercedes Benz was also involved in both robberies, according to police. The plate number was recorded as MA reg. 4TGF27.

Anyone with information about either incident or the suspect involved is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

