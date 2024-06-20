Boston officials monitor forecast ahead of Celtics championship parade

BOSTON — Boston city officials are closely monitoring the forecast for Friday ahead of the Celtics’ NBA Championship parade.

The chance of rain and stormy weather isn’t currently impacting the plan for the parade to start at 11 a.m.

The rolling rally, expected to last about 90 minutes, will go from TD Garden on Causeway Street, pass by City Hall and the Boston Common before ending at the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.

More than one million people are expected to celebrate the Celtics’ 18th NBA Championship.

“At this point, the time is the time unless something very extreme comes up, but we’re continuing to monitor over the next 24 hours,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “We hoped to escape the heat and now fingers crossed on the rain and especially stormy weather.”

The dangerous heat that’s expected to last through Thursday is what prompted the decision to delay the parade until Friday.

There will still be misting tents set up at City Hall Plaza and Boston Common.

Boston firefighters and EMTS will be out in full force along the route to respond to any medical emergencies.

