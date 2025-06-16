Boston middle schoolers play 2nd annual ‘Honor Roll Kickball Game’ at Fenway Park

BOSTON — A different type of game was played at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon while the Boston Red Sox were away: kickball.

About 60 sixth, seventh, and eighth graders from Lilla G. Frederick Pilot Middle School, Conservatory Lab Charter School, Uncommon Schools Roxbury Prep, and Clarence R. Edwards Middle School took part in a honor roll kickball game.

Massachusetts Representative Chris Worrell of the 5th Suffolk District dreamt up the idea two years ago and shared the idea with his colleague Massachusetts Representative Dan Ryan of the 2nd Suffolk District.

“We’re close friends, and we just started spit balling things,” Worrell explained. He told Ryan he wanted students in his school district play kickball against his district students, and not just at any park, but Fenway Park.

The students selected to play at Fenway excelled academically by making the honor roll, and they served as role models within their schools.

“This is what I signed up for when I became a state rep. We want to pour into the future to make sure they are doing great things,” said Worrell.

Students like Kaniyah Leaston, who took part in the game, said it was a unique experience.

“This is really a great and fun opportunity for people like me because I have never actually done this before,” said Leaston.

Other students like Ava Fletcher said it was eye-opening to see politicians in a new light, “It goes to show that they do care about us a lot, and they care about giving back to communities, schools, and not just work all the time, having genuine fun.”

Ryan said they hope this experience gives youth a chance to see that hard work pays off.

“Hopefully the next classes behind them will say hey that’s a lot of fun, lets concentrate, and be the next group that gets chosen,” he explained.

Students also got the chance to tour Fenway Park when they weren’t playing kickball.

