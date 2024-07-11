‘Awful’: 11-year-old child, 4 people in their early 20s shot at gathering in Boston, police say

BOSTON — Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a crowd gathered in Boston, leaving four young adults and a child wounded on Wednesday night.

The five gunshot victims, an 11-year-old child, a 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old woman were shot at a gathering in the area of Greenwood Street in the city’s Dorchester section just after 9:45 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said people were outside celebrating when someone shot into the group, unloading multiple rounds. Those who were struck by the gunfire were taken to local hospitals with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation determined there was a party in the area of 10 Greenwood Street that was interrupted by gunfire. A vehicle in the area of Washington Street also sustained ballistic damage.

Police canvassed the area for a suspect, but did not locate anyone. The Community Healing Response Network also responded to the scene to assist neighbors dealing with trauma.

Mayor Michelle Wu also joined police at the scene and said she was feeling the horror of the violence.

“It’s awful to be here tonight on what should be a warm summer night that families were enjoying,” Wu said at a press conference. “We have a lot more work to do as a city.”

Wu added, “We want to make sure that every single street and every community, every, every part of our city should be enjoyable.”

She also expressed her thanks to first responders.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

