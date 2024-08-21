Local

Stuff the Bus: Boston 25 is holding school supply drives for students at Walmart in Plymouth, Lynn

By Boston 25 News Staff
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Back-to-school time is just around the corner and Boston 25 needs your help!

Join us in stuffing the bus on Wednesday! We are partnering with Walmart and the Salvation Army for a school supply drive.

We are collecting school supplies and donations at the Walmart in Lynn and Plymouth.

All donations will be shipped to the Boston 25 studio and delivered to those in need.

Can’t visit Stuff the Bus in person? You can donate online here.

