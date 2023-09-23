STOW, Mass — A little boy from Stow got the surprise of a lifetime from the Stow Fire Department and Make-A-Wish

Firefighters and staff from the Stow Fire Department hosted a celebration for Brayden Ginthwain, a 4-year-old boy who has a rare life-threatening immune disorder called Chediak-Higashi Syndrome.

Brayden has received a life-saving stem cell transplant and has since undergone several stem cell infusions. He loves cooking, being outside, and firetrucks

Firefighters greeted Brayden with his uniform with his name on the back when he arrived. Brayden and his family got a personal tour of the station and got to respond to an “emergency call.”

The celebration continued with Brayden being able to put out a fake fire and ended with being escorted home in a firetruck.

Brayden’s wish with Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island is to go to Disney World and that will be granted later this month.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Stow firefighters help make 4-year-old’s dream come true Stow firefighters help make 4-year-old’s dream come true (Dalia Sadaka & Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

