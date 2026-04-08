Mass. woman admits to performing thousands of spa injections with fake products

BOSTON — A Massachusetts woman who owned medical spas in two communities admitted Tuesday to performing thousands of injections using counterfeit Botox and dermal fillers imported from China and Brazil, federal authorities announced.

Rebecca Fadanelli, 40, of Stoughon, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to four counts of importing merchandise contrary to law, two counts of selling or dispensing a counterfeit drug, and two counts of selling or dispensing a counterfeit device, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Fadanelli, who was arrested and charged in November 2024, had operated the Skin Beaute Med Spa with locations in Randolph and South Easton, where she performed injections using fake drugs and devices for which she received more than $1 million in client payments, charging documents indicate.

The documents claim that one client complained about having droopy eyes while another felt little balls under her lips. A second patient said that after the injections, she had a hard lump under her eye, and her eyes looked sunken in after the procedure.

Federal investigators say that Fadanelli, an aesthetician, falsely represented to her clients and employees that she was a nurse despite never being licensed to perform injections or dispense drugs.

If convicted, Fadanelli faces decades in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

Fadanelli is slated for sentencing in July.

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