Stoughton residents call on select board to take action against town manager

Stoughton residents are sounding off on the town’s select board, calling for answers and action following the removal of their police chief, Donna McNamara. During a select board meeting Tuesday night, residents also called out town manager, Tom Calter for his role in McNamar’s removal, but Calter was not at the meeting.

Initially the board chair told reporters he would speak on camera following the meeting, but he ultimately decided not to speak after public comment.

On Tuesday night, Stoughton community members had a lot to say. Most of them wore bright orange t-shirts with messages of support for McNamara.

The board chair, Joseph Mokrisky, stood up for himself and his colleagues.

“We all take this serious, anyone that doesn’t, doesn’t belong here,” Mokrisky said.

Some of the residents claimed Calter threatened and bullied community members and public employees.

“His actions are reckless, [he] doesn’t care that they’re reckless because if she sues, it’s not gonna be his taxes, ‘cause somehow or another, he’s a town manager in a town he doesn’t live in,” one resident said.

“This town manager has disparaged and besmirched citizens, myself included,” another resident said.

This comes as McNamara said she was forced out of her position by Calter last week. McNamara has since filed a lawsuit against Calter and the town, claiming breach of contract, discrimination, and a coordinated effort to remove her from her position.

“Her service to this town has been unparalleled,” another resident said.

Some of the residents also called out the board for being aware of past issues involving Calter that were reported to them, and not taking action then.

“You received notice on October 24, 2024, about the bullying that this town manager has done and you’ve done nothing about it,” one resident said.

“This is why we’re here, because you didn’t do your job,” another resident said.

Calter was not in attendance at the meeting on Tuesday.

“I don’t know why he’s not coming or showing up. You’re saying all of these allegations and then you’re not coming to do anything about it,” Jane McGrath, a friend of McNamara’s, said.

Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night, where the board is expected to discuss complaints brought against both the police chief and the town manager.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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