Stoughton High School to stop reporting class rankings

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Stoughton High School announced that it will no longer report exact numerical class rankings, beginning this school year.

The high school said counselors have never officially reported class rank, and that it was only accessible via student transcripts.

School officials said the decision to remove class rankings was made because it causes unnecessary stress and competition among students.

When students fill out applications to colleges and universities, they will select the option indicating that the school does not report class rank.

School officials said students’ transcripts, GPA, and course rigor will continue to be reported in full. The high school will also continue to recognize a Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Stoughton High School will publicly recognize the top 10 students in the graduating class.

Students who need to report where they fall within their graduating class can contact their assigned school counselor.

Other Massachusetts high schools have already moved away from reporting class rank, including Newton North High School, Canton High School, Hingham High School, Mansfield High School, and Westwood High School.

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