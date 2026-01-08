Stopping Ozempic or Wegovy often leads to rapid weight regain, study finds

People who stop taking popular weight‑loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may quickly regain the weight they lost, according to a new review from the University of Oxford.

Researchers found that many patients return to their starting weight within two years of ending treatment. The analysis also shows the weight comes back even faster than it typically does for people who lose weight through diet and exercise alone.

GLP‑1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy work by mimicking a hormone that signals fullness to the brain and gut. But once the injections stop, experts warn the body may begin producing less of that natural hormone and may also become less sensitive to it — increasing the likelihood of overeating.

Researchers say the findings underscore that obesity is a chronic, long‑term condition that often requires ongoing treatment or lifestyle support.

GLP‑1 drugs have surged in popularity in recent years, with more than 15 million Americans now using them for weight loss.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group