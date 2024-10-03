Steamship authority considering major rate hike

Mass. — Getting to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket might become a little more expensive next summer.

The steamship authority is considering its largest price hike in history. This increase will cover the gap in their 2025 budget.

If the Steamship authority gets their way next summer walk-ons at the Woods Hole terminal would increase by $1 for adults and 50 cents for children and seniors.

The Nantucket high-speed walk-on rides would rise to nearly $50.

Parking would also go up. This summer, it costs $16 per day to park Monday through Friday. That would increase to $23, and the rate would also increase on weekends and the offseason.

Bringing your car would cost even more. A weekend round-trip car ride to the vineyard would go from $290 dollars to $340.

The same type of ride to Nantucket would go from $ 690 to $750.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group