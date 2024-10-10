‘Stay strong’: Tom Brady donating $100k to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Milton

Former Tampa Bay Buccanneers quarterback Tom Brady is pledging his support as the region begins to clean up in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The future Hall of Famer announced he is donating $100,000 to help get food, water and first aid for Floridians picking up the pieces Thursday morning.

“Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out anyway you’re able. Stay safe, and stay strong Florida,” Brady wrote on social media.

TB12′s $100,00 donation will be matched by Gopuff.

Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm, bringing powerful winds, heavy rain and tornadoes to much of the Gulf Coast, including communities already battered by deadly Hurricane Helene.

Millions of people were ordered to evacuate. President Joe Biden, who postponed an overseas trip so he could monitor Milton from the White House, said it “could be one of the worst storms in 100 years to hit Florida.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the worst storm surge appeared to be in Sarasota County, where it was 8 to 10 feet (2.5 to 3 meters) — lower than in the worst place during Helene.

Brady spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers after departing New England in 2020 and helped the franchise capture its second Super Bowl championship.

