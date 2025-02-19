Stats Bar & Grille opens new location at Hub Hall in Boston

BOSTON — A beloved South Boston favorite has made its way to the West End.

Stats Bar & Grille is the newest addition to Hub Hall, Boston’s premier food hall, known for its mix of seasoned restaurants and food-service operators.

Hub Hall spans 16,000 square feet and boasts seating for 500 people, offering a diverse and vibrant dining experience.

Stats, which has been a Southie institution on Dorchester Street, brings its signature high-quality food and welcoming atmosphere to this new location. The menu includes flavorful sandwiches, fresh salads, and crowd favorites like homemade chicken tenders, spring rolls, and more. Stats promises to be a go-to spot for both casual diners and fans attending events at the nearby TD Garden.

“At Hub Hall, we’re focused on bringing unique and innovative concepts to our visitors, making sure there’s something for everyone,” said Nick Moniz, General Manager of Hub Hall. “Adding Stats Bar & Grille not only enhances our culinary lineup but also strengthens our commitment to celebrating local flavors and creating an inviting space for all.”

