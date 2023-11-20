State transportation building to be used as temporary shelter for migrant families, officials say

BOSTON — The state Department of Transportation building at 10 Park Plaza will be used as a temporary, overnight shelter for migrant families, state officials said Monday.

“In order to ensure that families eligible for Emergency Assistance shelter have a safe and warm place to sleep at night when there is not a shelter unit immediately available, the administration is utilizing space at 10 Park Plaza as a temporary, overnight facility,” Massachusetts Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice said in a statement.

The shelter is expected to operate for two weeks, and is intended to be a temporary option until an additional safety net shelter program is operational.

The MassDOT space can accommodate up to 25 families with cots and limited amenities, officials said. The site will only be used in the evening and overnight hours.

Only families who have been assessed at a state intake site and determined to be eligible for Emergency Assistance will be allowed to stay at the shelter space in the transportation building, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

