State police: Reports of Maine mass shootings suspect in Massachusetts are ‘unsubstantiated’

BOSTON — Earlier reports indicating that the Lewiston, Maine, mass shootings suspect had crossed into Massachusetts are “unsubstantiated,” local law enforcement officials said Thursday morning.

“We are aware of media reporting of a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) alert broadcast to police in Massachusetts for a vehicle possibly connected to the shooting,” Massachusetts State Police Spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. “That alert originated in New Hampshire from a civilian motorist who reported to police in that state that she observed an occupant of that vehicle who resembled fugitive CARD. At this time that sighting, and any connection of that vehicle to CARD, is unsubstantiated.”

Boston 25′s Ted Daniel, citing a law enforcement source, reported that the vehicle that prompted the BOLO was later located in Maine.

NEW: At 8:56 am MA State Police issued BOLO for a Blue Chevy Suburban possibly connected to Maine shooting suspect. LE source tells #25Investigates that vehicle has been located in Maine Police no longer searching for it. No word if vehicle is even connected. #boston25 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) October 26, 2023

Mass shootings rock Lewiston, Maine A police officer blocks off a road in Lewiston, Maine.

As the search for 40-year-old Robert Card continues throughout the region, Procopio said that Massachusetts State Police Colonel John Mawn has been in contact with his counterparts from Maine and the other New England states to assess and coordinate capabilities for providing mutual aid to Maine State Police.

Card is wanted in connection with shootings at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille on Wednesday that left at least 18 people dead and 13 others injured.

JUST IN: @MassStatePolice say reports that Maine mass shooting suspect crossed over into MA are unsubstantiated at this time:



“The report originated in Oxford, ME. Passed on in an abundance of caution and we are gathering more info but as of right now unsubstantiated”@boston25 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) October 26, 2023

Procopio noted that the “full complement of Massachusetts State Police assets stand ready for deployment if requested” as the manhunt for Card develops moving forward.

“We continue to monitor all available intelligence and will update our local law enforcement partners and the public of any developments that affect our state,” Procopio said. “Our Fusion Center is gathering and processing a large amount of continually evolving information. If we become aware of a confirmed threat or nexus to Massachusetts we will provide official notification to media and the public.”

In the moments after the shooting, Procopio said state police deployed troopers from Troop A patrols to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire line to be on the lookout for the suspect’s white Subaru. A bomb squad member and his K9 were also sent directly to Lewiston.

New Hampshire State Police are also deploying troopers across the area to partake in the search for Card.

The New Hampshire State Police has provided numerous assets to assist our law enforcement partners in Maine with the... Posted by New Hampshire State Police on Thursday, October 26, 2023

“The New Hampshire State Police has provided numerous assets to assist our law enforcement partners in Maine with the ongoing and active search for a person of interest in the shootings that took place in Lewiston on Wednesday evening,” the agency said in a statement.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

