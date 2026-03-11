State police identify driver killed in 3-car crash on I-95 in Canton

CANTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified a young man who was killed in a three-car crash on Interstate 95 in Canton on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 25 just before 6:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of a Toyota sedan, 22-year-old Mathew McTiernan, of Marshfield, died from the injuries he suffered in the wreck.

State police noted that all but one lane of traffic was impacted by the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group