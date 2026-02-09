State officials to provide update on investigation into death of MSP recruit

Massachusetts state officials are expected to provide an update on Monday on the investigation into the death of a Massachusetts State Police Academy recruit following a training exercise in 2024.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell and attorney David Meier, who was tasked with investigating Enrique Delgado-Garcia’s death, will provide an update around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, the AG’s office announced.

Delgado Garcia was 25 years old when he died after a boxing training exercise at the state police academy in September 2024.

Sources familiar with the investigation told 25 Investigates that he suffered broken bones, damaged or missing teeth, and a spinal injury.

Sources say he was in the ring with someone else when he stumbled onto the mat but stood back up. The fight was allowed to continue. He then collapsed following a blow to the head.

Andrea Campbell first appointed Meir to examine the circumstances around Delgado Garcia’s death in the weeks following his death. 25 Investigates has learned the cost of that probe is approaching $700,000.

During the graduation of the 92nd Recruit Training Troop last month, Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh pressed Governor Maura Healey about the cost of the investigation and the considerable length of time that had passed.

“I just want it done right. I mean, I want justice for the family, and all involved and answers. That’s, you know, what I said from the outset. But I leave it to those who are in charge of the investigation to provide an update,” Healey said.

For months, 25 Investigates has tracked both the status and the cost of the investigation.

Following Delgado Garcia’s death, Massachusetts State Police announced a series of reforms, including dividing the upcoming class into two smaller cohorts, appointing new Academy leadership and completing an hour-by-hour review of the training curriculum.

State police also suspended the full-contact boxing training program following Delgado-Garcia’s death.

Boston 25 News will bring you the press conference live and online.

