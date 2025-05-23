State of NH settles wrongful death lawsuit with Elijah Lewis’ father

The state of New Hampshire has reached a settlement with the family of Elijah Lewis

Lewis was killed by his mother and found dead in a Massachusetts park in 2021.

The boy’s father filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the state, alleging that DCFY failed to act when the boy’s safety was called into question.

Timothy Lewis claimed in the lawsuit that New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth and Families was negligent and failed to keep his son safe while the boy lived with his mother, Dauphinais.

The settlement reached is worth 2.25 million dollars, the same amount that the Granite State settled with the mother of Harmony Montgomery.

Under the terms of the settlement, the state doesn’t have to admit any wrongdoing or unlawful conduct.

Elijah Lewis’ mother pleaded guilty and is serving more than 50 years to life in prison.

Abington holds vigil for 5-year-old Elijah Lewis Abington holds vigil for 5-year-old Elijah Lewis

Crews searched for the boy before finding his body several miles away in a shallow grave in a state park in Abington, Massachusetts. His death was ruled a homicide.

Crews searched for the boy before finding his body several miles away in a shallow grave in a state park in Abington, Massachusetts. His death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy later determined the boy died of “violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group