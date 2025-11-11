State leaders joined veterans from every branch to honor their sacrifice alongside family and friends on Tuesday as a commemoration for Veterans Day.

The annual ceremony also paid tribute to those making a difference in the veteran community.

“Over the years, through decades, through centuries. For Massachusetts and around this country, to do something for the greater good. It doesn’t get any better than that,” said Governor Healey.

State leaders commemorate Veterans Day with annual ceremony at State House

The Captain Thomas Hudner Jr. Valor Award was presented to Marine Corps Veteran and Boston Police Officer Andrew Biggio. Biggio was recognized for preserving the stories of World War II Veterans.

The non-profit organization ‘Soldier On’ was also awarded the Captain Thomas Kelley Community Engagement award for their work to end veteran homelessness across the state.

“Before we were even a state; every town and hamlet of Massachusetts formed malicious for community defense. They worked together to protect the common good and that’s why 250 years ago, when it came time to stand up to launch a revolution to fight for independence, liberty and to start a new country that happened right here from Massachusetts,” said Healey. “Our veterans mean so much to our history, they mean so much to us today and they represent the best of who we are as a people and a nation.”

