Start of 2026 brings new laws and rules in Massachusetts. Here’s what to know

BOSTON — With the start of 2026, Massachusetts residents will see several new laws and regulations take effect.

Some changes are already in place, while others will roll out later this year.

Here’s what residents need to know:

Social cannabis consumption

Beginning Friday, Massachusetts will allow on-site cannabis consumption at licensed marijuana establishments.

Temporary events with proper licenses will also permit marijuana use.

This marks a major shift in how residents can legally consume cannabis in the state.

Family and medical leave benefits

Starting in 2026, workers who take family or medical leave will receive higher weekly benefits.

The maximum payment is increasing by 5%, bringing the cap to $1,230 per week.

Actual payments will still depend on individual weekly earnings.

New boater safety requirements

In April, new boating safety laws go into effect.

Anyone born in 1989 or later will need a valid safety certificate before operating a boat in Massachusetts waters.

The move aims to improve safety and reduce accidents on the water.

