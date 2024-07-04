‘Star-spangled style’: NICU babies at Boston hospitals celebrate Fourth of July

BOSTON — The smallest, patriotic patients at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Mass General for Children are celebrating their first Fourth of July in the NICU in star-spangled style.

“While hospitalized over Independence Day, these little firecrackers are dreaming of future fun at the beach, by the grill and seaside,” the hospital said in a release.

“These special traditions that helps connect our families to a happy memory during their time in the hospital,” says Mariah Arlin, RN, BSN of MGfC’s NICU. “It is our hope that families will remember the care we so lovingly deliver in our NICUs and pass on the stories of their stay with their children in the future.”

The babies can be seen dressed in tiny stars and stripes, mini Uncle Sam, and BBQ foods. These outfits make staff, family, and friends’ hearts burst with pride and joy!

