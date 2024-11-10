Stage 2 drought has been declared in Connecticut as fire danger levels continue statewide

HARTFORD, CT — On Saturday, Governor Ned Lamont issued a stage 2 drought for the entire state of Connecticut as precipitation levels continue to fall below average amidst high fire levels.

The 5 levels of drought are:

Stage 1: Below normal conditions

Stage 2: Incipient drought

Stage 3: Moderate drought

Stage 4: Severe drought

Stage 5: Extreme drought

Stage 2 is meant to be an advisory stage, as it identifies a potential drought event that could impact water supplies, agriculture, and natural ecosystems.

“The lack of rain over the past two months has caused exceptionally dry conditions across Connecticut, resulting in numerous wildfires and reduced groundwater levels and streamflows,” Governor Lamont said. “We want to raise awareness that as this lack of rain continues, there is a possibility that this emerging drought event could intensify, which is why we want to encourage everyone right now to be mindful of their water consumption and take some simple, sensible steps to stretch water supplies.”

Just last month, the Governor declared a state of emergency to aid the state with the drier conditions, including the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announcing a burn ban.

“We have experienced significantly drier than normal conditions this fall,” Office of Policy and Management Undersecretary Martin Heft, chairman of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, said. “In terms of precipitation, we have had the driest two-month period ever recorded since records began in 1905 and have seen the impacts of increased fire danger conditions. We must begin early steps now to mitigate the potential for harm should the drought be prolonged.”

Residents of Connecticut are urged to turn off automatic outdoor irrigation, minimize water usage in the case that there is faulty or leaking plumbing and fixtures, and follow any statements issued by local water suppliers and municipalities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

