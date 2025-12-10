Staffer suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing at Boston hospital

BOSTON — A staffer at a Boston hospital suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 850 Harrison Avenue around 2 a.m. learned the victim was undergoing treatment at Boston Medical Center, according to the Boston Police Department.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News, a Boston Medical Center spokesperson confirmed that the stabbing victim is a hospital worker.

“Earlier this morning, Boston Police and Boston Medical Center Public Safety responded to an assault on a staff member on our campus. The hospital is open and operating normally,” the spokesperson said. “Boston Medical Center takes incidents such as these very seriously, and the safety and well-being of our patients and staff are always our priority.”

Police noted that a suspect was taken into custody and is undergoing medical treatment. Their name hasn’t been released.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

