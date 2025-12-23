Staff at popular New Hampshire restaurant credited with saving choking customer

FREMONT, N.H. — Staff at a popular New Hampshire restaurant have been credited with saving the life of a customer who was choking on food.

Emergency crews responding to Fremont Pizzeria Restaurant at 431 Main Street in the Rockingham County town of Fremont on Sunday night learned multiple workers had jumped into action to assist the choking customer, according to the Fremont Fire Rescue Department.

Thanks to the workers who provided CPR, the diner "went from cardiac arrest to having a pulse to talking to the ER staff," fire officials noted.

“That could have had a completely different ending,” the department wrote in the post. “Great teamwork all around!”

In an interview with WMUR-TV, Fremont Pizzeria General Manager Steve Bonaccorsi called the life-saving actions a “Christmas miracle.”

There was no immediate word on the customer’s current condition.

