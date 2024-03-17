St Patrick’s Day spirit in full swing at Patriot Place Irish Festival

FOXBORO, Mass — Thousands of people flocked to Foxboro to get an early head start on Saint Patrick’s Day festivities Saturday.

Guests at the Irish Festival at Patriots Place enjoyed classic Irish entertainment like step dancing, bagpipes and Emerald Isle-themed shopping.

“We’re thrilled to once again welcome guests and their families to our 13th annual Irish Festival here at Patriot Place,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “There’s no better way to celebrate the joys of Irish culture and welcome spring than Irish Festival at Patriot Place and we look forward to seeing everyone and making more memories with our guests during this fun-filled event on March 16.”

Six String Grill & Stage, Splitsville Luxury Lanes, Wormtown Brewery and The Harp hosted live musical performances. The Old Colony Highlanders Pipe Band performed throughout Patriot Place. A scavenger hunt also took place.

It was the 13th year Patriot Place hosted Irish Festival.

