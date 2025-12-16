Local

St. Joseph’s School in Medford cancels classes due to Norovirus outbreak

By Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
There were 91 new cases reported during the first week of December.
Rising cases: An electron micrograph of the norovirus. The CDC reported an uptick of cases during the first week of December. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
MEDFORD, MASS. — St. Joseph’s School in Medford canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday after a significant number of students were sent home with stomach bug symptoms.

In a letter sent to parents, the school stated they would be canceling all EDP classes to stop the spread of illness before the holidays.

They would also use that time to deep clean the school and also sanitize.

Classes will resume as normal tomorrow.

Anyone with Norovirus symptoms should stay home, the letter further states.

To prevent the spread, it’s important to wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water.

Last week, the Roberts Elementary School in Medford also cancelled school due to a Norovirus outbreak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

