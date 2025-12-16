St. Joseph’s School in Medford cancels classes due to Norovirus outbreak

MEDFORD, MASS. — St. Joseph’s School in Medford canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday after a significant number of students were sent home with stomach bug symptoms.

In a letter sent to parents, the school stated they would be canceling all EDP classes to stop the spread of illness before the holidays.

They would also use that time to deep clean the school and also sanitize.

Classes will resume as normal tomorrow.

Anyone with Norovirus symptoms should stay home, the letter further states.

To prevent the spread, it’s important to wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water.

Last week, the Roberts Elementary School in Medford also cancelled school due to a Norovirus outbreak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

