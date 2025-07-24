Spirit Airlines to resume nonstop flights from Boston to three ‘hotspot’ leisure destinations

BOSTON — Boston travelers looking to escape the cold this fall and winter will soon have even more options for a warm vacation.

Spirit Airlines on Thursday announced it will be resuming nonstop service from Logan International Airport to three “hotspot leisure destinations.”

Spirit will resume nonstop seasonal service from Boston to San Juan on Dec. 17, with daily flights, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

On Feb. 11, 2026, the airline will resume twice-daily, nonstop service from Boston to Fort Myers, Florida and also resume daily, nonstop flights from Boston to Tampa, Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

