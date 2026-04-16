Spirit Airlines faces possible shutdown as fuel costs rise, new report says

BOSTON — It could be the end of the road for a major airline.

New reports this morning suggest low‑cost carrier Spirit Airlines may be just days away from going out of business.

The recent war with Iran is being blamed for driving up operational costs.

Jet‑fuel prices are climbing sharply because of the conflict, and after labor, fuel is the biggest expense for airlines.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Spirit is now facing potential liquidation.

The airline had reportedly reached an agreement with its lenders just days before the war began, but those lenders filed an objection to the plan last week, arguing it doesn’t account for the rapidly rising cost of fuel.

With at least a dozen Spirit flights scheduled out of Logan today, travelers in Boston could feel the impact.

Spirit has already been cutting back on routes that are no longer profitable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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