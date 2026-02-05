Spike in winter crashes leading to repair delays

NEW HAMPSHIRE — It’s something every driver dreads, being behind the wheel, and ending up on the side of the road after a collision.

Jim Tiberio has been the co-owner of R&J Autobody in Rochester, New Hampshire for 26 years. And he says lately, slow days are rare.

“Around mid-September, early October, we’ll see a lot of deer hits and stuff like that. And then foliage, wet leaves, and stuff on the ground...So then come wintertime, especially the first snowfall, we start to pick up a lot of work from there,” he told Boston 25 Traffic Anchor Catherine Parrotta.

On one particular winter morning, Tiberio had 42 vehicles at the body shop. By 10 a.m., seven more had been brought in.

Tiberio said some might not be repaired for several weeks.

In some cases, it’s because parts are back-ordered. “We try to go online and find what dealers across the country have small parts that are shippable,” he said.

Vehicles also come with a lot more technology, adding another step to the repair process. That’s Nate Swift’s job.

On this day, he was working to calibrate a Subaru that was being repaired. “Once it’s done being repaired, because it had structural damage, we’ll have to calibrate the eyesight system, the two cameras in the windshield.” Not having your vehicle properly calibrated could put you at risk for another crash. But when it comes to avoiding crashes altogether, Mark Schieldrop from AAA Northeast had some advice.

“A lot of that has to do with people not changing their driving behavior when it’s cold out. So you can’t drive like it’s dry and sunny whenever there’s any sort of snow or ice on the roadway,” Schieldrop said.

Schieldrop recommends allowing plenty of time for your trip, so you’re not tempted to follow other drivers too closely.

And pay attention to vehicle maintenance. Especially when it comes to your tires. “Driving on underinflated tires is going to affect your traction and there’s a much higher risk of a blowout. We see a lot of potholes pop up when plow crews are out.” If your vehicle is disabled, having an emergency kit may make a big difference as you wait for help. As for where you should wait?

“A general rule of thumb is you should stay in the car and keep that seat belt on. And then you get the benefits of all that crumple zone protection that your vehicle offers,” Schieldrop said.

Though he did add that you should always use your best judgment when it comes to whether remaining with your vehicle or exiting is the safest strategy.

MassDOT provided Boston 25 with monthly crash data from January 2022 through December 2024.

December did have the highest overall number of crashes by month. However, the highest number of total crashes over the two-year period was recorded on days with clear skies.

That was followed by cloudy days. Rainy days had the third-highest number of total crashes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group