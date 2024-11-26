SPENCER, Mass. — Without enough players to safely participate, David Prouty High School’s football team will forfeit its Thanksgiving game against Millbury High School.

The team only has 26 players at full strength and is currently down to 13, which would mean 11 on the field with just two substitutes, Spencer-East Brookfield Regional School District Superintendent Paul Haughey told Boston 25 News by email Monday.

“This forfeit to Millbury is the result of, despite efforts by the David Prouty coaching staff, a lack of participation, discipline measures, and injuries,” Director of Athletics Tom Miller wrote in a message to both school communities. “These issues would have created a competitive disadvantage which may have resulted in injuries.”

Spencer-East Brookfield football team forfeits Thanksgiving game (Boston 25)

In a last-minute Hail Mary, Millbury was able to find another team to save their Thanksgiving football. The Woolies will take on Maynard for its holiday game.

For Prouty, the Thanksgiving game would have been the team’s final match-up of the season.

“We are disappointed to forfeit this game as it was to begin a new tradition for us playing a team in Millbury on Thanksgiving for the first time,” Haughey said. “It is a disappointment for our cheerleaders, band, boosters, communities and the teams themselves.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group