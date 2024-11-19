Special education teacher accused of abusing children at New Hampshire elementary school

KINGSTON, N.H. — A special education teacher is facing a slew of criminal charges in connection with an investigation into allegations of child abuse at an elementary school in New Hampshire, authorities announced Tuesday.

Aimee Ragonese, 37, of Raymond, voluntarily surrendered after she learned of an active warrant charging her with seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of simple assault, according to the Kingston Police Department.

Detectives launched an investigation into Ragonese on Oct. 28 after the Sanborn Regional School District and New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families notified Kingston police of a possible case involving the allegations of physical abuse at the Bakie Elementary School.

“Detective Gina Whitford and School Resource Officer Patrick Schiavone led the investigation, conducting interviews with several staff members, including some administrators from the school district,” the police department said in a statement. “Once sufficient evidence was gathered to establish probable cause, an arrest warrant was issued.”

The victims involved in this case were between the ages of 6 and 9, police noted.

Ragonese was released on personal recognizance. She is due to appear in Brentwood Circuit Court on Jan. 28, 2025.

The investigation remains ongoing.

