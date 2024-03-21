Southboro police warn residents of strange pair going door-to-door offering ‘free back massages’

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — Police in a Massachusetts town are warning residents of a strange pair who are traveling door-to-door, knocking loudly, and reportedly offering “free back massages.”

A resident of Southboro on Wednesday called the police to inform them that two apparent solicitors were screaming her name and banging on her front door, according to the Southboro Police Department.

Police said the woman was met at her door by two young males, one with dirty blonde curly hair and another who had brown hair and a hat. The resident told officers that she observed a form of identification hanging from their shirt but did not remember a company name.

“They stated they were not soliciting but offering important information. She then asked if they were registered in the town, and they stated they had registered,” police said in a statement. “She advised the responding officer that one of the unknown males had offered her a ‘free back massage,’ which she (understandably) found inappropriate.”

The pair fled the area in a gray or silver sedan, possibly a Volvo, the woman told police.

The woman later posted about the incident in a Southboro Facebook group, and other residents shared stories of similar incidents, according to police. Another neighborhood resident captured the alleged solicitors on a Ring doorbell camera.

“The officer reviewing the ring video footage observed that the males appeared to be solicitors and were carrying tablets. In the video, they were knocking loudly on the door and yelling out the homeowner’s name,” the department said.

Police noted that none of the registered solicitors in town matched the description of the unknown males in the video.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southboro Detective Jeff Norton at jnorton@southboroughma.com or 508-485-2121.

Yesterday afternoon a resident called to report solicitors had just left her residence. The resident stated that there... Posted by Southborough Police Department on Thursday, March 21, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

