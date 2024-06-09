South Shore woman on a mission to deliver St. Michael’s charms to every police department in Mass.

HULL, Mass. — A young Hull woman has set out on an ambitious goal – to visit every police department in Massachusetts.

Megan, 23, is on the autism spectrum and has suffered from epilepsy her entire life. But, during the pandemic, she decided she wanted to show her appreciation to the men and women in law enforcement.

She has already visited 77 departments over the past four years.

“I’m someone that just likes to keep going,” said Megan. “I’m more excited every time.”

On each visit, Megan offers officers St. Michael’s charms – representing the patron saint of law enforcement safety.

In return, hundreds of police departments have given Megan their patches as a gift of their own.

“I always do my best to thank them for their service,” Megan explained. “I know it’s not an easy job and it takes someone important to do the job. Not everyone has the guts these days to do it.”

Megan told Boston 25 that her brother, a police officer, partially inspired the idea.

She has also created her own “She Supports Police” patches to give to the departments as well – inspired by her social media page.

Her mother Lisa has driven her across the state to connect with local officers.

“It’s exhausting,” said Lisa. “She doesn’t want to go to a grocery store, but she’ll walk into a police station like it’s her job.”

While also showing her support for law enforcement, Lisa told Boston 25 that these visits have boosted her daughter’s confidence.

She finished, “She’s making a difference for them. But, I do feel like they’re making a difference for her.”

Megan plans to visit at least 3-4 departments per week over the summer.

