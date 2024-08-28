South Shore teacher arraigned, allegedly sent inappropriate messages to students

HINGHAM, Mass. — A Hingham Middle School Teacher was fired, accused of inappropriately texting and messaging her students on social media at all days and times. Some parents claimed she continued messaging with the students even after she was told not to.

Stephanie Papasedero had nothing to say as she rushed out of court covering her face with a sweater. Papasedero pleaded “not guilty” in Hingham District Court Wednesday. The former long-time substitute teacher at Hingham Middle School was fired at the end of March after parents complained she was inappropriately messaging students during school, after school, and on weekends.

“Parents were able to show police officers videos, Facetimes, text messages, and images from various social media sites,” said the prosecutor.

Investigators said Papasodero was responsible for three kids with learning disabilities, but once parents complained, she was immediately fired and told to stop talking to the kids. Principal Derek Smith sent an internal email to families that said she broke school policy.

But, investigators said she didn’t listen and sent the following texts to a 13-year-old student.

“(redacted) is a snitch”

“Now (redacted) do me a favor and give her stiches”

She’s also accused of sending the following message on Snapchat.

“Yes (redacted) suck on my big toe”

Investigators said she even took it a step further by sending videos of similarly aged kids in violent fights.

“The victim’s mother believed that the intent behind the defendant’s messages were to get the students who she felt were responsible for her termination outcasted from their peers,” said the prosecutor.

Papasodero is charged with solicitation but her teaching license is still active. The Massachusetts Department of Education said it doesn’t comment on whether or not it’s investigating a case until it’s completed and action has been taken.

Papasodero’s defense attorney said she doesn’t think anything she did was wrong.

“I don’t see anything that even remotely relates to the charge,” said Josh Werner, defense attorney, “In this case, it appears a teacher was having a communication with a student.”

Boston 25 News asked him if she did or didn’t tell a student to give another stitches.

“I have not seen that yet and if it’s provided to me in terms of the commonwealth I’d be happy to look at it and respond at that point in time,” he said.

Papasodero has been released but can’t go near any Hingham Schools or contact the victim or any witnesses in the case.

