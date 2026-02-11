South Coast teen battling rare leukemia looking for bone marrow match

Mass. — A South Coast teenager is in the fight of his life, and his mother is appealing to the public to help by registering to become bone marrow donors.

Kerynn Morss is mother to 17-year-old Broeden and his two younger siblings.

Back in December, she says Broeden noticed he wasn’t able to do his usual activities because he was unusually tired.

After a visit to the doctor and a trip to Boston Children’s Hospital for further testing, he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Broeden has been in the hospital ever since, and his mother says he’ll be receiving inpatient care for the next six to eight months. But Broeden is still in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Because of two rare gene fusions, his doctors haven’t been able to find a match for Broeden through the National Marrow Donor Program. On Thursday, February 12th, from 4 p.m. to 8 pm., the family will hold a donor registration event at Players Sports Bar and Grille in Rockland.

Morss says the process only takes a few minutes, but could make a big difference.

“This drive is for my son. I’m a mother pleading for everybody to come and do it, whether it’s online or in person. Just order your kit, get on there. It’s not just for Broeden, it’s for every Broeden to come,” she said.

“You sit down, and we take a swab of your cheek for 10 seconds...It gets sent back out, and now you’re registered into the bone marrow registry. It’s quick and easy, very simple and straightforward.” Morss continued,

“I will spend the rest of my life getting people to this bone marrow registry.

Because I’ve had so much support from the community. I want everybody’s future kids, adults, past kids, to have the support that I’ve had. It’s just, you don’t know until you’re in this world. And for me, this is how I’m coping. I’m fighting for my son. In ten years, 20 years, 30 years, I still want to be doing this. It’s very important.”

The age requirement for this drive for Broeden is 18 to 55, with the ideal age range being 18 to 35.

For those unable to make it to the drive but still interested in registering, more information can be found here .

For anyone unable to register as a donor who is interested in supporting the family, a GoFundMe has been set up.

More information can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group