Son of man found fatally stabbed in Plymouth home held as ‘person of interest’ in his death, DA says

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The son of a man who was found fatally stabbed inside a home in Plymouth on Thursday morning is being held as a “person of interest” in connection with an ongoing death investigation, authorities said.

Matthew Paluzzi, 26, was detained in the area of 198 Columbia Road in Hanover shortly before 11 a.m. after a manhunt that spanned multiple South Shore communities, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed a swarm of law enforcement vehicles surrounding Paluzzi’s vehicle and taking him into custody for transport back to Plymouth police headquarters.

“He is currently being held as a person of interest pending a search warrant as we speak,” Cruz said at a news conference.

Officers responded to a home at 15 Cedar Street in the seaside village of Manomet around 6:30 a.m. after they received a 911 call from a woman who reported that she had found her husband unresponsive and bleeding from a laceration to the neck, according to Cruz.

Cruz noted that a large kitchen knife was found at the scene.

Anthony Paluzzi, 76, was pronounced dead in the home. Cruz said a preliminary investigation indicated that he died from a stab wound to the neck.

Cedar Street is located just minutes away from White Horse Beach.

Video from the scene showed several detectives gathered outside the home and the neighborhood blocked off by Plymouth police officers.

As a result of the deadly stabbing, Plymouth police announced in a community alert that they were searching for Matthew Paluzzi in connection with the apparent homicide, warning the public not to approach him because he was believed to be armed.

Cruz said that the incident doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is working to determine an official cause and manner of death.

Matthew Paluzzi has not yet been charged in his father’s death.

An investigation is ongoing.

