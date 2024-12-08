Somerville Bookstore Offers Elopements for LGBTQ + Community

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A queer and feminist bookstore in Somerville has started opening its space to elopements.

All She Wrote Books on Washington Street formally announced this offering on social media in late November.

“We’re definitely getting questions… we’re definitely getting inquiries, which is great,” said bookstore owner Christina Pascucci-Ciampa.

However, the idea of hosting weddings at the shop isn’t new. Pascucci-Ciampa began toying around with the idea in 2022 after a couple got engaged in her store. Subsequently, they put a form on their website where people could inquire about renting the space to celebrate life’s milestones.

She said November’s election results played somewhat of a role in their decision to start promoting wedding packages when they did. However, there’s more to it than just that.

“Finding community right now is going to be really crucial, and I think that’s where we come in, and that’s where our focus is… about making sure the community feels seen and heard, according to Pascucci-Ciampa.

Ultimately, that’s why she chose to open All She Wrote Books five and a half years ago: For people to see themselves in the books they sell. The elopements are just an expansion of their community-centric mission.

Currently, the bookstore plans to host their first wedding in January 2025.

