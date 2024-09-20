‘So much hope’: Captain’s Ball continues Pete Frates’ fight for a cure

BOSTON — Hundreds gathered at SoWa in the South End for the third annual Captain’s Ball – honoring the life of Pete Frates and continuing his fight against ALS.

The event that began in 2022 was hosted by Ray Bourque and his foundation.

“If you know anything about ALS, the ice bucket challenge, and Pete Frates, you’re all in,” said Bourque.

The night of drinks, food, entertainment and auction items is expected to raise money for the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at MGH.

It also marks the 10th year anniversary since the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge raised roughly $250 million for ALS.

Frates, a former Boston College baseball player, passed away from the disease in 2019.

“People weren’t talking about ALS,” said Nancy Frates, Pete’s mother. “We put it on the map.”

Frates told Boston 25 Thursday the fundraising has sparked new studies and remedies that could lead to longer lifespans for those diagnosed.

She continued, “Maybe it’ll be 10 years, 20 years now. Just ask any family member -- that is so much hope.”

Local legends including Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand were at the event to support the cause.

He added, “It just shows what people can do when they put their mind to it.”

Bourque and Frates hope this will be an annual event for years to come.

They claim the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge sparked a fundraising frenzy to cure the disease. Total money raised for the cause in 2024 nears $1 billion.

