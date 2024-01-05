Snow on the way: Winter storm warning issued in parts of Massachusetts ahead of weekend nor’easter

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm warning has been issued for much of Massachusetts ahead of a weekend nor’easter that is threatening to drop up to a foot of snow in some areas.

The warning goes into effect at 4 p.m. on Saturday through 1 am. on Monday.

The warning is in effect for northern Connecticut, western and central Massachusetts as well as northeast Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. with winds gusting as high as 35 mph, according to the NWS.

Snow overspreads the region from west to east roughly between 5 and 9 pm Saturday evening, according to the NWS alert. “The snow will then become heavy and fall at 1 to 2 inches for a time Saturday night.”

Boston and coastal areas to the south were excluded from the winter storm warning.

“Snow totals will increase quickly heading inland, and mixing and melting will limit totals along the immediate coast this weekend,” said Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

NWS has issued winter storm warnings across much of Massachusetts. A period of heavy snow and accumulation of 6+” is expected. Conditions will go downhill beginning Saturday night pic.twitter.com/UvRNqAALJH — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) January 5, 2024

“This is gonna be more than just heavy snow, we’ve got strong winds, especially along the coastline, and power outages because of the heavy wet sticky nature of the snow, Spear said in her Friday morning forecast.

Peak storm conditions will happen Sunday morning through the midday hours. The system is expected to move out by Sunday night.

“If you’re gonna be out late Saturday night it’s gonna get messy out there. If you’re out there Sunday morning, got things to do, it’s gonna be a slow go. If you’re going to the Patriots game at Gillette Stadium, it’s gonna be snowing or raining at that point when they kick off.”

Here's a closer look at the steep bands from the coast to 128. We may still need some adjustments over the next 24 hours, so always check back close to go-time! @boston25 #mawx #noreaster pic.twitter.com/dLTSbp4TWf — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 5, 2024

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday spoke to reporters about how the city is preparing ahead of the storm.

“Our vehicles and our drivers and our city teams are out there trying to prepare the streets, treat them before the snow comes down, clear when it does come down and then make sure that they are safe,” Wu said.

The mayor said crews are also prepping all city vehicles to ensure they are working properly to treat city roads.

“Everything -- the brakes, the lights -- everything gets checked so that they’re prepared for the storm, and then the teams are on hand all throughout the night in case issues pop up,” Wu said.

“We are really grateful as always to the incredibly hardworking teams that really are on call all throughout the night,” Wu said.

The storm is not expected to have an impact on Monday. Wu said she hopes that the storm projections will stay that way.

“The timing of this so far, fingers crossed, does mean that it should have less of an impact on the normal rhythms of our weekday commutes and school pickups and drop offs and all that,” Wu said.

