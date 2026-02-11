Snow removal is slow going in Boston

Many were unprepared for yet another snowfall in Boston on Tuesday night as mounds of snow remained on sidewalks across the city.

“They’re awful, it’s hard to get onto the street, you gotta you know find a place where you can move from the sidewalk onto the street,” said Scott, walking around Boston Tuesday.

Some areas are more challenging than others with narrow walking paths around all the snow after the last big storm.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu addressed those challenges last week.

“Not only did we have a historic level of snowfall almost two feet that came down in a 24 hour period, it was a baby storm after the big storm and temperatures have been down ever since then, so we didn’t get any help from mother nature melting,” said Mayor Wu Friday.

And with that lack of melting, city leaders want to remind everyone to shovel their sidewalks as more snow keeps coming.

“But when that doesn’t happen, having one chunk of sidewalk you can’t walk down is incredibly stressful for the mom and the stroller, or seniors or kids trying to get to school, so we have been ticketing to make sure people know what their responsibilities are,” said Mayor Wu.

Mayor Wu says city crews have already cleared more than 6,200 truckloads of snow as of last week and that work will continue.

“I think the city does a great job like clearing up like around here it’s been really easy like they came with the excavators last time so yeah not an issue,” said one man in Boston on Tuesday.

“I’ve just been thinking about how long it’s going to take for the snow to actually melt and go down,” said Scott.

The snow is expected to stop overnight, but be aware you may need extra time to clear off your car or sidewalk Wednesday morning.on

