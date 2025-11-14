SNAP restored, but surge in need strains Boston food pantries

DEDHAM, Mass. — SNAP benefits were restored after this month’s federal shutdown, but a recent surge in demand has overwhelmed local food banks and pantries, Catholic Charities Boston said.

Kelley Tuthill, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Boston joined Kerry Kavanaugh during Boston 25 News Now at 3 to underscore continued food insecurity even after federal benefits were reinstated

Catholic Charities Boston says the agency’s food pantries have enrolled 1,700 new households since Sept. 1. Pantry enrollments jumped 32 percent between September and October.

Tuthill discussed how the charity is coping with the increased need heading into the winter months and the holiday season.

For more information on how to help or access services, contact Catholic Charities Boston or visit ccab.org

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group